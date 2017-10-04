Jason Aldean’s pregnant wife writes emotional post about the Las Vegas massacre

Brittany Kerr Aldean is breaking her silence about the horror that went down Sunday in Las Vegas while her husband was on stage.
Jason Aldean was midsong when rapid fire shots began to ring out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Fifty nine people were slaughtered.
“It’s been hard to process what happened the other night … Still feel like I’m in a daze,” Kerr, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “First and foremost, thank you to the first responders. It amazed me at the time and still continues to — these people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and we are all forever grateful.”
Kerr Aldean was off stage in a tent near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where suspect Stephen Paddock started shooting randomly upon the crowd from the 32nd floor of the property.
“As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to [Jason] and his was the same,” the former cheerleader continued. “As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past … all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby. We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from … Nothing). We were the lucky ones.”
Jason Aldean canceled his weekend shows to honor those who died.
Get more details, including information on ticket refunds + Meet & Greet date changes here: https://t.co/6ZuNY0n3v5— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017
“I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do,” Aldean said in a statement posted to his social media accounts Tuesday.
