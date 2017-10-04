Jason Aldean’s pregnant wife writes emotional post about the Las Vegas massacre

More Videos 1:43 Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs Pause 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 0:31 Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate 0:43 Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua 0:33 Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean 3:16 A drunk driver took a man’s life – two days before his wedding 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 2:03 Udonis Haslem invited friend, cancer survivor to speak to Heat Wednesday 0:33 ‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

