These margaritas cost $1. Seriously.

The Dollarita. It’s on.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is going to be your new go to place for cheap margaritas this month.
The promotion has nothing to do with Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant chain traditionally known for its massive banquet buffet, is serving alcohol beverages for next to nada.
Why would Applebee’s want to lose money? Alcohol is what usually these places rely on for revenue.
It’s all part of a bigger plan — Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month, whatever that is. Does it really matter?
Served on the rocks (and with food), these $1 adult beverages are available from open to close at participating eateries every day in October.
Pair it with a selection of appetizers, a 2 for $20 meal. Hey, you can quit your job with these bargain basement prices.
I hate Applebee’s but $1 Margaritas? pic.twitter.com/UfORUyiS3e— G ♂️ (@ohyeahitsg) October 3, 2017
“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”
Please tip responsibly (like pretend the drink cost you at least $5 or your server may do something to it. Just sayin’).
