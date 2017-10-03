Lili Estefan returns to ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ after ‘difficult’ divorce

She’s back.
More than two weeks after announcing she was taking a break for personal reasons, Lili Estefan is returning to “El Gordo y La Flaca” Wednesday.
“She will be here with us tomorrow,” promised her co-host Raul de Molina on the Univision chat show Tuesday. “We have been missing her a lot.”
On Facebook, Molina posted a picture with the Cuban born TV journalist who is going through a divorce with her husband, businessman Lorenzo Luaces.
“I always bring you the entertainment and show business news but today surprisingly I’m the news,” Estefan told her viewers on Sept. 15 before taking leave. “It hasn’t been a decision I took lightly. Although it’s very painful, I definitely feel better for having done it, and am always thinking of the well-being of my two children, the thing I treasure most from our relationship.”
The former couple were together 28 years.
By Tuesday evening, Molina’s post had received almost 1,500 likes and fans were giving Lili — who is Emilio Estefan’s cousin — words of encouragement, many in Spanish.
“Glad you are coming back,” wrote one commenter. “Life goes on, you are a strong woman.”
And another: “Your are good and feisty woman. You go, girl! Wishing you strength and many blessings.”
And some sage advice for a 69-year-old divorcee: “You are not the first nor the last. If one is gone, 100 are behind you. Being alone is better than being with bad company. Live the rest of your life with your two kids and you’ll see, life is beautiful.”
As for Estefan she has been quiet on social media, posting last month her support for victims of recent natural disasters.
