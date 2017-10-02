These musical acts will always be connected: Unspeakable violence rocked their shows

The unthinkable happened for Jason Aldean Sunday night.
The country singer was closing out the sold out Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip when gunfire erupted.
Just moments later, a “lone wolf” opened fire from above, killing at least 58 people and wounding hundreds in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S history. Suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself.
For country fans who did not know who Aldean was before the attack, his name will forever be associated with tragedy. Because it was during his set when dozens were mowed down. In video of the attack, you can see Aldean strumming his guitar and singing, then after sounds of rapid gunfire, suddenly running off the stage.
Before the incident, Aldean said on Facebook Live: “The reason you come to Vegas is to have a good time, throw and party a little bit, so that’s why we’re here. We’re looking forward to it being a good night for sure.”
It is at the end of his song “Any Ol’ Barstool,” you can hear a few shots, which soon stop.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Then Aldean starts another more upbeat song, “When She Says Baby,” saying, “All right. What do you all say we kick things up just a little bit!?”
He only gets through a few lyrics before the shooting intensifies, the mic goes dead and his voice trails off. More shots and bleeped out curse words.
Hours later, the entertainer — who played the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in August — posted on Instagram to address his fans.
“My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”
Aldean now has something tragic in common with Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester, England, was struck in May by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people and wounded hundreds more in an act of terrorism.
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017
The Boca Raton pop star Tweeted: “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”
In November 2015 the terrorist attack inside the Bataclan theatre killed at 130 people and injured hundreds more.
The heavy metal band The Eagles of Death Metal are seen performing onstage before the sound of gunfire is heard.
Islamic extremists entered the building through the main entrance after the rock group had begun their performance and fired through the crowd indiscriminately.
