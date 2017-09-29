El San Juan Hotel
SoBe nightlife king just renovated an iconic Puerto Rico hotel. Then tragedy struck.

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 6:05 PM

No sooner had Michael Capponi started a new project in Puerto Rico, tragedy happened.

Hurricane Maria.

The SoBe nightlife pioneer (Mansion, Opium, B.E.D.) was heavily involved in the redesign of the storied El San Juan Hotel: A Curio Collection in Isla Verde.

Together with model turned club king Eric Milon and Puerto Rico’s nightlife king and Brava nightclub owner, Shimmy Mchugh, Capponi unveiled El San Juan Beach Club over Memorial Day weekend, complete with Miami-style cabanas, poolside massages and bottle service. The Beach Club also has its own fancy oceanfront restaurant, Aquarelle.

But since Maria, all bets are off.

According to USA Today, many hotels are without power and supplies and are not accepting existing or new reservations through Oct. 31. The El San Juan is one of them. Though details are sketchy about damages the hotel sustained, you can receive more travel info to the island here.

Capponi is doing his part to help, by throwing a fundraiser at 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Sacred Space Miami.

The Miami Cares for Puerto Rico event is presented by Haute Living Magazine & Global Empowerment Mission focused on raising money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Celebrity guests include Carlos Ponce and Jencarlos Canela. A suggested donation is $100.

“This is a time where you put all the egos aside and everybody works and in hand. Whatever anyone is able to do help,” said Capponi, who is involved with charity work in Haiti as well.

For tickets click here.

