‘People are dying’ in Puerto Rico: An emotional Ricky Martin pleads for help

Ricky Martin is hurting for his native Puerto Rico, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
On Thursday the San Juan native appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, to plead for his people.
Usually light, the show took a dark turn when Martin said emotionally, “As a Puerto Rican, as an American that I am, I’m here to ask for your help.”
The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer has created a hurricane relief fund to provide necessities for survival such as power, medicine, drinking water and food.
As of Friday, he has raised $1,389,501. The goal is $2 million.
Leonardo DiCaprio just jumped on board. “He said, Ricky, I want to be a part of this. I want to help you,” the singer told Degeneres.
“But we need more,” said Martin, adding, “People are dying.”
On a screen behind them flashed things that are needed and things that Martin will be buying, including baby wipes, hand sanitizer and diapers.
DeGeneres asked about his family there.
There are no words 2express my gratitude. Thank u for donating to help #PuertoRico. Let's go 4more! https://t.co/KxHupM3CS2 #AllIn4PR pic.twitter.com/tDcYGTvqlw— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) September 28, 2017
“I was five days without talking to my brother,” Martin said. “My father is sick. I need to get him out of the island as soon as possible, but the airport is destroyed... no one is working in the tower control because it’s completely destroyed. It’s chaotic. I think only three or four planes are landing during the day.”
The situation is dire, he continued.
“It’s very scary,” Martin said of his homeland. “People are getting really aggressive because they are hungry. Unfortunately, this is what we are living today.”
For more info: www.youcaring.com/peopleofpuertorico-957793
