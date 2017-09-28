‘Seinfeld’ star Julia Louis Dreyfus: I have breast cancer

Oh, no, Elaine!
Former “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced Thursday that she’s a statistic — the actress/comedian has breast cancer.
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
The current “Veep” star, 56, wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”
She added: “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in her announcement. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
Fans and fellow breast cancer survivors quickly responded with encouraging words.
This seven-year breast cancer survivor sends love and holds you in the light.— Elizabeth Lehfeldt (@school_tales) September 28, 2017
One even posted a gif of her iconic character Elaine, pushing Kramer, with the caption invoking her famous phrase, “Get out!”
“Best of luck with your fight! Tell it to get out!”
On Sept. 17, Louis-Dreyfus made Emmy Awards history, winning her sixth trophy in a row for her work on HBO’s “Veep,” tying Cloris Leachman’s record eight Emmy wins by a singular performer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the native New Yorker received the diagnosis the next day.
“Veep” recently announced that the upcoming 7th season will be its last. HBO will adjust the show’s production schedule, added THR.
The network released a statement: “Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”
