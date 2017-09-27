Megyn Kelly is having the worst week ever — and it’s only Wednesday

Megyn Kelly may not want to rule out chatting about politics for a living. Or talking about Donald Trump.
We get it: The former Fox News anchor wanted a fresh start with her NBC morning talk show “Megyn Kelly Today,” which debuted Monday.
But the chat show — best described as “Ellen Degeneres Lite” — has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start.
In the opening monologue, Kelly admitted she was nervous, so we’ll give her a pass.
The former lawyer’s first famous guests on the third hour of the “Today” show were the cast of the “Will & Grace” reboot.
So it’s not that easy to talk to celebrities. We’ll give a pass to her on that, too.
Social media, unfortunately, won’t.
Kelly got reamed online after bringing on a “Will & Grace” fan Russel Turner and asking him cringe worthy questions.
“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly said awkwardly.
Mood: Debra Messing and Jane Fonda wondering how they ended up on Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/fm1rdJy7IN— Hayley MacMillen (@hlmacmillen) September 27, 2017
Later she wrapped the segment by sending Turner off with this: “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”
After a fan complained to one of the sitcom’s stars Debra Messing on social media, the actress admitted she was “dismayed” by the host’s comments and pleaded ignorance, not realizing Kelly was going to be the interviewer. “Regret going on.”
The hits kept on coming Wednesday when Jane Fonda came on and Kelly made a huuuggge mistake — asking the eternally young 79-year-old about what she had done to look that amazing.
Megyn Kelly did not please Jane Fonda today.... pic.twitter.com/8IofVdsieF— Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 27, 2017
“You’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength. And unapologetically,” Kelly said to the Hollywood legend. “You admit you had work done. I think it's to your credit. You look amazing. Have you ... why did you say .. I read you felt you're not proud to admit you had work done, why not?”
Yikes.
Fonda, who was on with “Our Souls at Night” costar Robert Redford looked absolutely peeved, staring down the former “Kelly File” host.
“We really want to talk about that now?”
"I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." From @NBC worst host - Megyn Kelly. Cancel it already.— Sea Desert️ (@beluga_smile) September 25, 2017
Then Fonda, ever the pro, composed herself, and clapped back: “Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself.”
Some Twitter users want Kelly’s show canceled before the week is out.
Next!
