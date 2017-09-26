Marc Anthony tells Trump to ‘shut the f--- up about NFL’ and focus on Puerto Rico

Tell us how you REALLY feel, Marc Anthony.
The singer tweeted his outrage over Donald Trump's tweets about the NFL protests instead of tending to a bigger matter — the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Mr. President shut the fuck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 25, 2017
The island suffered devastating losses last week and Anthony is feeling its pain more so than other celebrities —the native New Yorker's parents are from Puerto Rico.
If you recall, Anthony's mother died back in July, and the salsa icon performed days after her death at El Clasico soccer match in Miami.
To his credit, he did address the president as “Mr.”
Anthony and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez have promised to help the U.S. territory. She just pledged $1 million toward relief efforts.
Anthony isn’t the only entertainer to address Trump on his preferred social media platform. On Monday, Lin-Manuel Miranda warned the president that there would be “American deaths on your watch” if aid was delayed to the island.
