Fireworks can fire shells at bystanders. You’re due a refund

Serious Spinout from Fireworks Over America apparently lives up to its name when lit. But it’s where the shells shoot that sparked a nationwide recall.
“The lit firework can tip over and fire shells at bystanders, posing burn, fire and impact hazards to consumers,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice states.
The company claims one report of Serious Spinout tipping over while firing, but says there were no injuries.
The here-today-in-June, gone-after-July 4 fireworks stands, Fireworks Over America’s wholesale distribution center and retail brick-and-mortar fireworks stores sold Serious Spinout from October through July.
For a refund, call the company at 800-345-3957, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, or email melissa@fireworksoveramerica.com.
