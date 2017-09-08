He played Miami’s first major country festival. A week later, he dies in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, one-half of popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash Friday just hours before a concert, according to Average Joes Ent., Montgomery Gentry’s publicist. He was 50.

Troy Montgomery (left) plays guitar for country duo Montgomery Gentry during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami, Fla. Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash less than a week later in New Jersey. Zak Bennett For the Miami Herald

Gentry, who played guitar, was one of the headliners at the first Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on the grounds of Miami Marine Stadium on Sept. 3. The concert, which also featured Kip Moore and Bradley Gilbert, was reportedly the first major country music festival to be held in Miami-Dade.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport.

He had asked me for a copy of my article before the the festival and I happily obliged. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/xl9V5vlVZc — Carli Teproff (@CTeproff) September 8, 2017

The band’s publicist released a brief statement: “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”