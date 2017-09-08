Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami, Fla.
Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami, Fla. Zak Bennett For the Miami Herald
He played Miami’s first major country festival. A week later, he dies in helicopter crash

By Howard Cohen

September 08, 2017 5:28 PM

Troy Gentry, one-half of popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash Friday just hours before a concert, according to Average Joes Ent., Montgomery Gentry’s publicist. He was 50.

Troy Gentry TB
Troy Montgomery (left) plays guitar for country duo Montgomery Gentry during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami, Fla. Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash less than a week later in New Jersey.
Zak Bennett For the Miami Herald

Gentry, who played guitar, was one of the headliners at the first Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on the grounds of Miami Marine Stadium on Sept. 3. The concert, which also featured Kip Moore and Bradley Gilbert, was reportedly the first major country music festival to be held in Miami-Dade.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport.

The band’s publicist released a brief statement: “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

