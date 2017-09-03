Country music takes over Miami — with 15,000 shots of tequila

Guitarist for Tyler Farr performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
From left, Margaret Sbarra, Daniela Altamirano and Cooper Ferrero play dominoes during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Krystal Castillo, of Fort Lauderdale, rides a mechanical bull during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Chris Acosta, 27, plays Jenga during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Nathan Cook, 25, of Pembroke Pines, and Noemi Baechi, 22, of Davie, dance while being sprayed with water during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Attendees cool off while being sprayed with water during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Meat is smoked at the Carne En Vera Llanera stand during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Mikayla Laakso, 21, of Davie, rides a mechanical bull during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Shabely Figueredo, 23, and Chris Acosta, 27, play Jenga during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Kaylena McKenzie, of Coral Springs, cools off while being sprayed with water during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Tee "Teepop" Davis paints a portrait of Johnny Cash during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Laura Spaar, of Fort Lauderdale, rides a mechanical bull during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Leo Miranda plays cornhole with Dayana Baquero and Teresa Rivadeneira during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Leo Miranda plays cornhole during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Montgomery Gentry performs at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
Kristina Martinez, 35, of Miami Springs, plays beer pong during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Miami.
Zak Bennett
For the Miami Herald
A bartender pours free tequila for attendees during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Butch Bardin, 64, from Coral Gables, attends the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Samantha Collazo, 18, left, and her friend, Claudia Valdes, 18, right, cheer as RaeLynn gets on stage to perform during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
RaeLynn gets on stage to perform during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Singer RaeLynn performs during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Thirty Libre, 22, and his girlfriend, Daniela Ocampo, 21, from Miami enjoy RaeLynn's performance during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Attendees gather and dance to RaeLynn's performance during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jacqueline Pena, 23, left, and Joshua Brisk, 27, from Cooper City, play cornhole during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Akkison Kraus, 19, left, and Jimmy Parks, 22, play beer pong during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Tequila Bay Country Music Festival attendees are sprayed with water outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Matt Hilko, 23, left, from Cape Coral, drinks a beer with Kaylee Walker, 21, right, at the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Gilberto Leon, 14, left, sprays water at Celeste Suarez, 22, center, and her friend Ashley Lannon, 23, right, during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Mikayla Laakso, 21, from Miramar, dances during the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival outside of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
