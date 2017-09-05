This movie is considered the worst. Here’s why you should watch it on Blu-ray

Art’s greatest sin is to be “unmemorable,” pop culture historian Russell Dyball says on the commentary track of the coming Shout! Factory Blu-ray reissue of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
On that end, the 1978 Bee Gees-Peter Frampton musical built on Beatles songs from the landmark 1967 album of the same name, and “Abbey Road,” “Let It Be” and “Revolver,” is sin free.
More: Read an interview with Barry Gibb from 2016
Forty years after director Michael Schultz filmed the musical in L.A. in the fall of 1977, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is anything but unmemorable.
So does that make it great?
In July 1978, when the Robert Stigwood-produced musical opened in theaters and its $15.98 double-LP soundtrack shipped two million copies to record stores, the project was savaged. Janet Maslin, film critic for The New York Times, summed up the prevailing view.
Maslin opened her review as such: “Is it a film? Is it a record album? Is it a poster, or a T-shirt, or a specially embossed Frisbee? ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is the ultimate multimedia mishmash, so diversified that it doesn’t fully exist in any one medium at all. This isn’t a movie, it’s a business deal set to music.”
Rolling Stone, in a pique of hyperbole, called the soundtrack, which was produced by Beatles producer George Martin, the worst album ever made. This, despite devoting several pages in its magazine in April 1978 to a feature story from the set.
In the article, Bee Gee Barry Gibb put a positive spin on the experience. “This is a historical album being made into a film, and we’re proud to sing the music. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like singing Beatles songs. It comes from a basic instinct that you enjoy singing those songs anyway. In fact, we couldn’t wait to get into the studio....To work with George Martin, are you kidding? You just want to do that whether you’re being paid for it or not.”
We reached out to Gibb at his Miami Beach home, but he was unavailable. It was his birthday and wedding anniversary. Gibb probably wasn’t thinking of reliving the “Pepper” experience. Leave that to Shout! Factory, which is releasing the home video in the wake of June’s 50th anniversary restoration and reissue of the Beatles’ original 1967 album.
The movie also featured Aerosmith, George Burns, Alice Cooper, Steve Martin, Donald Pleasence and Earth, Wind & Fire. Burns, as Mr. Kite, had the only lines in the dialog-free film.
On Dyball’s informative audio commentary on the Blu-ray, which goes on sale Sept. 26, we hear of ego clashes on the set between its leads, Frampton and the Bee Gees.
Frampton was hot from “Frampton Comes Alive” in 1976.
Gibb and his late brothers, twins Robin and Maurice, were about to be Beatles-hot from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, which hit No. 1 as soon as filming wrapped in January 1978. Bee Gees’ singles, “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever,” all topped the charts for the next six months.
We also learn from the Blu-ray that Gibb felt the movie’s tone was “too goody-goody” to work as a music business story. But he saved his colorful “Sgt. Pepper” threads — and did not save his white “Fever” suit, if that means anything.
“It is hokum,” Henry Edwards, who wrote the film’s script, told Rolling Stone from the set before its July release. “But if it’s done with style, people will love it.”
Dyball calls the movie “absurd” and “delightful” in the same sentence. We get it. Now.
In 1978, “Sgt. Pepper” felt like an abomination. Perhaps because the four Beatles were still alive, many had hoped for a Beatles reunion. Boomers, instead, had to settle for a silly jukebox musical that failed to scale the heights of earlier Stigwood musical productions like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Tommy,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease,” for which Barry Gibb provided the title tune.
But with the patina of nostalgia now going for it, Shout! Factory’s “Sgt. Pepper” reissue reveals a peskily overlong film of, get this, some charm.
Here’s why unearthing the “Sgt. Pepper” film musical as it approaches its 40th anniversary isn’t such a bad idea.
The songs
Earth, Wind & Fire’s cover of “Got to Get You Into My Life” is better than the Beatles’ original from the “Revolver” album. Everybody knows that. Even back then we knew it — even if admitting this in the high school cafeteria lunch room led to a dunking in a bowl of overcooked Chef Boyardee.
Aerosmith’s sleazy “Come Together” is better than anything the Boston band has cut since. And the group’s appearance as the Future Villian Band is less embarrassing than lead singer Steven Tyler’s turn as an “American Idol” judge or country singer on his solo album.
The Bee Gees’ harmonies on Barry Gibb’s showcase number “A Day in the Life,” as well as “Nowhere Man” and “Because,” with Alice Cooper (who was on a two day pass from rehab to film his part as a cult leader) were spot-on. Robin Gibb’s solo on the Top 20 single, “Oh! Darling” is arguably more soulful than Paul McCartney’s oversung original. (John Lennon’s voice was better suited to the raw song than Paul’s anyway.)
George Burns, clearly “Sgt. Pepper’s” highlight, played God in a hit movie a year earlier. He’d get away with singing the Beatles’ “Fixing a Hole,” too.
OK, Frampton’s thin, mewling voice reeked and his best scenes as an actor were the times his Billy Shears character was unconscious. Yet “Sgt. Pepper” didn’t kill his career as commonly believed. His “Comes Alive” follow up, the feckless “I’m in You,” managed that feat in 1977. “Sgt. Pepper” just proved his live album was a fluke.
The commentary
Pop culture historian Russell Dyball is having a good time telling tales of “Pepper” and you will enjoy sharing your living room with the born storyteller.
We knew that Olivia Newton-John had been offered the role of Strawberry Fields, a part taken by film novice Sandy Farina who earned the unfortunate nickname “Sixteen Take Sandy” because that’s how many takes it took for her to convincingly walk through a door. Newton-John made the right choice. “Grease,” released a month earlier in June 1978, became that year’s biggest box office success. Farina never acted again but would go on to become a songwriter. In 1979, Barbra Streisand recorded Farina’s “Kiss Me in the Rain.”
We didn’t know, however, that Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was offered the part, too. We’d have to wait 35 years for Nicks to make her acting debut on “American Horror Story: Coven.”
Donna Summer was offered the part of Lucy, played memorably by Dianne Steinberg, but she’d opt instead for a part in the 1978 disco movie, “Thank God It’s Friday.” That movie flopped but its hit song, “Last Dance,” won on Oscar. Even the Bee Gees were cheated out of an Oscar for “Saturday Night Fever” the year before.
A time capsule
“Sgt. Pepper” isn’t a defining film of the 1970s but it is a defining film of 1978. For better or worse, this is how pop culture rolled in 1978. And “Sgt. Pepper” was far from the worst film of its type of 1978. That year also saw the TV release of “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park” and “The Star Wars Holiday Special.” “Thank God It’s Friday” wasn’t better. And “Roller Boogie,” “Xanadu” and “Can’t Stop the Music” were yet to come through the summer of 1980.
See Steve Martin before he became ‘The Jerk’
The comedian scrubbed “Sgt. Pepper” from his filmography in favoring “The Jerk” in 1979 as his film debut. Maybe Martin meant in a leading role where the whole movie hinged on his performance. But he did “Sgt. Pepper” (and a few other movies) first.
And we kinda like his wild and crazy guy take on “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.”
Mend a broken heart
Bee Gee Maurice Gibb once said, “While we were filming ‘Sgt. Pepper,’ we wrote songs like ‘Tragedy’ and ‘Too Much Heaven’ and then ‘Shadow Dancing’ all in one day. That’s three hit singles in less than 24 hours. So the drugs must have been good that day.”
He even winks at the camera in a scene from the film. How can you mend a broken heart? Cue up the late and beloved Maurice Gibb.
And in the end...
Have fun playing spot the pop star of 1978 in the cast of thousands finale that producer Robert Stigwood corralled. OK, thousands is an exaggeration. But we counted plenty, including Tina Turner, Helen Reddy, John Stewart, members of Heart, George Benson, Carol Channing, Etta James, Steven Bishop, percussionist Joe Lala, Curtis Mayfield, Frankie Valli, Anita Pointer, Bonnie Raitt, Seals & Crofts, Hank Williams Jr., Al Stewart, Leif Garrett, Peter Allen and more.
Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.
Comments