Electronic table games give patrons a taste of the action

Table games are not allowed at South Florida racetrack casinos, but for those who want a taste of blackjack, roulette or craps, there’s still an opportunity.
A growing trend worldwide in the casino industry, electronic table games are also evident at the dog tracks, horse tracks and jai-alai frontons in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
ETGs first hit the market in Asia in about 2000, and have since spread to other parts of the world. Today, only about 0.5 percent of slot floor space in the United States is devoted to electronic tables, as opposed to 5 to 10 percent in Asia and Europe, panelists told last year’s attendees at G2E Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.
At GameOn, a two-day conference for casino gaming operations executives across the country in June at the MGM National Harbor near Washington, D.C., members of a panel noted that the electronic versions of the games cost less to operate (making $5 per hand blackjack still a possibility) and are less intimidating to players.
“People are more willing to walk up to a machine and try it, rather than walk up to a table with live players, where players might comment on how they’re playing the game,” said Lance Allen, VP of table games operations at FireKeepers Hotel & Casino in Battle Creek, Mich.
Meanwhile, there are more signs of innovation, such as at The Venetian in Las Vegas, which now offers Stadium Blackjack. Up to 44 patrons can play at the same time, as a live dealer turns over the initial two cards, which are the same for all players. Each player makes his or her own decision on what to do next by pressing a button on their terminal. (Split, double down, hit, etc.)
Others have also seen scenarios where larger groups congregate at a machine, as is done in Europe. Resorts World New York at Aqueduct has more than 1,300 gaming positions for electronic tables, including Big Six Wheel and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em.
The Seminole Tribe of Florida has exclusive rights to blackjack and other table games in the state. But no one is allowed to offer live roulette or craps.
Poker night
Poker Night in America, the high stakes poker series that airs every Monday and Sunday on CBS Sports Network, is heating up the social poker market with its new Poker Night in America app based on its TV show.
And if you play your cards right (hah!) you can end up on the show. The app features prizes, including private poker lessons from pros, playing in live streamed poker games, and a VIP grand prize package that guarantees players $5,000 in playing cash to play on Poker Night.
Eligible players who download the new Poker Night in America app and play at least five hands will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes.
PNIA’s press release includes some smack from the mouth of Phil Hellmuth, 14-time WSOP bracelet winner.
“Having taken pots from some of the world’s best, I am looking forward to the new challenge of crushing players on social poker,” Hellmuth said. “This Poker Night app is going to give me lots of new players from around the world to take down and clean out, so what's not to like? I'll see you at the tables.”
The Poker Night in America app is available to download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
The Poker Night in America app features Sit’n’Go and Shootout tournaments, scratch cards, a virtual goods store, a tutorial, Daily Quests, Daily Bonuses and achievements.
Coming up
▪ A free freestyle show is set for 9 p.m. Saturday at Hialeah Park. George Lamond, Judy Torres and Lisette Melendez are booked for the Paddock Garden. Food trucks will be on site and patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
▪ Tuesdays are over-55 days at Calder Casino. Those 55 and older receive $10 in free slot play after earning 20 points.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Poker Room has $1,000 high hands with rollovers from 12:30 p.m. to midnight on Sunday. The card room also includes an entry into the July 23 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open mega satellite (worth $570) with each high hand.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek offers bingo at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Top prize is $2,500 cash. Patrons can enter by earning five Comp Dollars starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. (Limit one session.)
▪ Mardi Gras Casino has a summer series slot tournament from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays. Earn 25 points for a ticket to enter. Top prize is $2,500 cash plus, a guaranteed spot in the $5,000 Grand Finale Tournament on Sept. 21.
▪ The Casino @ Dania Beach has a $10,000 free roll poker tournament at 7 p.m. Fridays. The winner is guaranteed $5,000. Players start with 500 chips, and can add on 25,000 for $50. Rebuys are $40 for 6,000 chips, $60 for 10,000 and $100 for 20,000.
