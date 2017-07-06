Entertainment

July 06, 2017 11:58 AM

Submit your info for Season of the Arts section

Want your cultural events included in the annual Miami Herald Season of the Arts section? Now is the time!

Please send information for events beginning Sept. 10 through May 2018, in the following format:

▪ Name of venue (or organization if your performances wander)

▪ Address, phone and website

▪ Name of each performance, followed by the dates it runs. (If you’re dark one or two nights of the week, you can still put “Feb. 1-26”

For theater performances, the deadline is July 14; for all other disciplines, the deadline is Aug. 1. Please email seasonofthearts@miamiherald.com, with a copy to mhfeatures@miamiherald.com. Be sure to put your the discipline in the subject line (Arts - dance, Arts - galleries, Arts - music, etc.)

The section publishes Sept. 10.

Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

