Catch this 12-year-old Miami superstar-in-the-making before he hits it big

Catch 12-year-old singing sensation Wesley Wray before he hits the big time.
Wray is one of a dozen local talents performing Saturday night in Entourage, an annual showcase of dance, pop, hip-hop and classic soul at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave. (He also performed recently for filmmaker Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney at the Liberty City celebration for the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” held at the center.)
Artists are chosen via audition, then participate in a 16-week training under the direction of Miami’s own Zipporah Hayes. Most are students, though this year’s cast includes both a 26-year-old teacher and a 55-year-old seamstress. The artist chosen as the evening’s Most Valuable will have the opportunity to have his or her recording produced by Troy Murray.
Opening for the students are professional artists Ashley Wright, AHCAC hip-hop dance instructor; hip-hop artist and dancer Reese Fletcher; and musician/producer J. Howard.
Tickets cost $25; $15 for students. Information ahcacmiami.org; 305-638-6771.
