Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:57 "This is Black Joy," by Miami poet Aja Monet at the PAMM Pause 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:31 Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday 8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team 1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 1:20 Pat Riley addresses the Chris Bosh situation 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency 46:37 Pat Riley addresses the media after the 2016-17 season 2:55 UM baseball coach Jim Morris Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar