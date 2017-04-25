Entertainment

April 25, 2017 12:17 PM

Paul McCartney wings it to Miami for tour opener

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

Paul McCartney has added a new run of U.S. dates for his One on One Tour and Miami’s got the first one.

McCartney kicks off the leg on Wednesday, July 5 at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami, marking his return to the venue. The last time he played the AAA he opened his US Tour there on Sept. 16, 2005.

More: Read how Miami figured in The Beatles’ 50th anniversary

The One on One Tour featured McCartney’s first live performance of the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” since his old mates performed it in 1965. The latest leg, running through Oct. 1 in Detroit, includes dates in Tampa (July 10) as well as Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Brooklyn.

Tickets are $254, $169, $94, $64 and $34 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, through Ticketmaster.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 1:12

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders
Prince’s archive is open 4 U 2:10

Prince’s archive is open 4 U
Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance 0:32

Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance

View More Video

Entertainment Videos