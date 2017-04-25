Paul McCartney wings it to Miami for tour opener

Paul McCartney has added a new run of U.S. dates for his One on One Tour and Miami’s got the first one.
McCartney kicks off the leg on Wednesday, July 5 at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami, marking his return to the venue. The last time he played the AAA he opened his US Tour there on Sept. 16, 2005.
More: Read how Miami figured in The Beatles’ 50th anniversary
The One on One Tour featured McCartney’s first live performance of the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” since his old mates performed it in 1965. The latest leg, running through Oct. 1 in Detroit, includes dates in Tampa (July 10) as well as Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Brooklyn.
Tickets are $254, $169, $94, $64 and $34 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, through Ticketmaster.
