Comedy, nostalgia and local acts fill casinos

Casino entertainment can cover a lot of ground — with everything from comedy competitions to old favorites to talented local performers — as evidenced by the next few days:
▪ Qualifying for the sixth annual The Ultimate Miami Comedian competition begins Tuesday, May 2, and continues through May 4. The qualifying is at 7 p.m. May 2 at The Casino @ Dania Beach, May 3 at Palm Beach Improv and May 4 at Magic City Casino. Admission to watch the qualifying competitions is free. Registrants must fill out the entry form at theultimatemiami.com. The winners go on to the finals at 8 p.m. June 8 at Magic City Casino and vie for $5,000. Carlos Mencia will headline that show.
▪ Meanwhile, The Four Tops (“Ain't No Woman,” “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Are You Man Enough”) play at 8 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino’s Stage 305. Tickets start at $25 via magiccitycasino.com.
▪ And at Casino Miami, Cuban musician Roberto Torres takes the stage at 10 p.m. Saturday. The show is free.
Grinder wins another
South Florida native Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi, who has more than $15 million in tournament earnings, came through with another victory early Monday morning. Mizrachi won the April Big Stack Special at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
But unlike most of his other notable wins, this one did not have even a six-figure payout. He earned $41,924 from a field of 1,817 entries.
Why so low a figure by Mizrachi standards? Well, the entry was only $130.
Mizrachi’s top victories include taking home the Poker Players Championship, not once but twice. The entry alone for that — $50,000 — was more than Monday’s payday.
Celebrity makeover
Celebrity Cruises has revitalized its Casino Loyalty Rewards Program, called Blue Chip Club. The program includes free slot play, internet packages and dining and spa credits.
The program, which launched this month, is designed for both casual and serious casino players.
There are five tiers. New benefits added include free casino play, spa and laundry credits, friends and family cruise discounts, free beverages, priority debarkation and free prepaid tips.
Go to celebritycruises.com/blue-chip-club or call 1-800-437-3111.
Coming up
▪ Calder Casino gives away up to $1,000 in free play from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Two patrons will be selected every 30 minutes.
▪ Gulfstream Park’s $20,000 Grand Finale Giveaway runs from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, with the prizes increasing as the night goes on. Slot players must earn 20 points to be placed in the drawing.
▪ Mardi Gras Casino’s “$50,000 Money Tree” promotion wraps up this weekend, running from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Two players will be selected each hour.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock also has $1,000 high hands, with rollovers, from 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and a 100,000 guarantee “Big Slick” tournament that players can enter at 11 a.m. Friday or Saturday. The tournament, which costs $1,100, concludes Sunday and also awards a seat in the August Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open (worth $5,250) to the winner. The Hard Rock has “$50,000 Free Play Frenzy” from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, with 10 patrons every 30 minutes winning $500 in free slot play.
▪ Miccosukee Resort & Gaming gives away a new Infinity Friday night. Those who prefer cash can take $25,000.
▪ Seminole Classic gives away a Nissan 370Z as part of a promotion from 6-10 p.m. Saturday that includes $10,000 in free play. Players may earn entries through Saturday.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will select 30 winners every two hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for a piece of their “$150,000 Power Jackpot Giveaway.” There’s also a Ketel One Vodka (Arnold Palmer Edition) Giveaway from noon to 6 p.m. Guests can receive one bottle by earning $12 Comp Dollars starting at 7 a.m. on promotion day.
▪ Resorts World Bimini has powerboat racing Friday and Saturday. Go to rwbimini.com/powerboatgrandprix.
NickSortal@BellSouth.net
