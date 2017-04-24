Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance
Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life.
Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful
More Videos
0:32
Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance
1:42
‘Moonlight’ makers celebrate in Miami
0:17
Chris Brown allegedly punches photographer at Tampa nightclub
2:13
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
1:09
Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos
0:38
Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings
0:53
Vicky's House milkshake shop in Coconut Grove
2:16
Reading poetry in a red Ferrari around Miami
4:25
Interview with 'Ghost in the Shell' actor Pilou Asbaek
They haven’t appeared together since the Academy Awards that brought them the Best Picture Oscar. So it seemed only fitting that “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney return home to Liberty City to celebrate and encourage others to pursue their potential.
Singer Chris Brown allegedly punched a photographer at the Aja Channelside nightclub in Tampa, Florida, in the early morning of April 17. Brown had been booked to appear at the club for an after party following his performance at Amalie Arena.