Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance

Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life.
Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful
‘Moonlight’ makers celebrate in Miami

They haven’t appeared together since the Academy Awards that brought them the Best Picture Oscar. So it seemed only fitting that “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney return home to Liberty City to celebrate and encourage others to pursue their potential.

