Here’s your chance to meet Mexican pop star Luis Coronel at Macy’s

Now you can say, “Guess who I ran into while shopping at the mall on Friday?”
Fans of popular Mexican regional singer Luis Coronel have a chance to meet the young pop star at 7 p.m. Friday when Coronel does a meet-and-greet in the women’s department on the first floor at Macy’s at Miami International Mall, 1205 NW 107th Ave.,
Fans can snap photos of Coronel but the first 250 customers who purchase $40 or more in women’s apparel will get access to meet Coronel and take a picture with him.
Coronel, 21, has been busy of late. He’s touring and on July 30 Coronel joins Prince Royce for a concert at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami. His new single is “Dime qué se siente.”
In February 2016, he sang the national anthem at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Nevada.
A year earlier, at Univision Network's 2015 Premios Juventud (Youth Awards), held at UM’s Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Coronel was deemed one of his generation's favorites. Coronel, who followed his mom’s advice to go for a singing career and became a success after uploading his songs on YouTube and Facebook, won the Just Play It All award for “Quiero ser tu dueño (I Want to Own You).”
More: Coronel at the 2015 Premios Juventad.
