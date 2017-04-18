Calder: Take a swing at baseball predictions

Many casinos offer contests for weekly football predictions, but at Calder Casino sports fans have something going the entire year.
Which means it’s currently baseball season at the Miami Gardens casino. Visitors have from 9 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Thursday to select winners of a slate of games. The casino divides up $1,000 free slot play and other prizes to the best 20 of the week. There are also prizes for the best cumulative scores: The top 100 get a piece of $5,000 in free play.
Director of Marketing Matt Harper notes that Calder goes directly from a similar football contest to basketball, then to baseball. The 5 p.m. Thursday deadline is so Calder can include the Thursday night Miami Marlins’ game, if possible. Patrons can also choose selected Friday and Saturday games.
Slot players who earn 25 points in a day can hedge their original predictions by making a second round of picks.
Criss Cross Poker
Another table game that could attract poker players has made its South Florida debut at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This one is called Criss Cross Poker, created by Las Vegas based AGS.
Players plunk down two bets (minimum $5 each), receive two cards and the dealer places five cards in a cross, so they are three across and three down. Players then can either fold or bet one to three times their ante.
The payout is based on a paytable. A pair of 6s through 10s yields a push and higher pairs return even money. A royal flush pays 500 to 1. There also is a bonus bet, with the hand being formed of just the five cards spread onto the table.
The game is located near the Hard Rock Café, where other non-blackjack games, such as Ultimate Texas Hold ’em and Let it Ride, are located.
Food notes
Roasters ‘n’ Toasters, the deli on the first floor at the Casino @ Dania Beach, has closed. Dania CEO Scott Savin says a successful burger and sandwich shop from Naples, The Orange Bear Grill, will take over the space. The menu will start small but within about two weeks should be at full speed. (I often took friends to Roasters ‘n’ Toasters; we enjoyed the food, but about half the time we waited way too long for it. They just didn’t seem like they had it together. As they sometimes say in poker, this is a good fold.)
Meanwhile, the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek announced Monday it will soon house a new Asian cuisine restaurant called The Bol. Construction is already underway for the 50-seat dining venue, which will be situated near the main valet entrance and the Player’s Club Xperience. It will be similar to The Bol restaurant located in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
The Bol will feature a menu of authentic Vietnamese and Chinese specialty dishes.
Races in Bimini
Resorts World Bimini has booked a weekend of powerboat racing April 28-29. The property includes a full casino, with craps, roulette, blackjack, slots and a sports book.
Resorts World Bimini is approximately three hours from Miami by boat with overnight and day trip ferry transportation via FRS Caribbean. Daily flights are available out of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Go to rwbimini.com/powerboatgrandprix or contact Cynthia Paez at Cynthia.Paez@rwbimini.com.
Coming up
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers Gift Card Pick ’em from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Players who earn 10 comp dollars playing slots from midnight to 3 p.m. Sunday can win $30 to $1,000 in gift cards or free play at the ballrooms. Gift card brands include Total Wine & More, Bed Bath & Beyond and Publix.
▪ Miccosukee Resort & Gaming has a free Crazy Pineapple poker tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday and a free Texas Hold ’em event at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Gulfstream Park has a Titanium level card for its most active poker players. Perks include a $30 gift card for Christine Lee’s, a Sunday brunch at Ten Palms and an additional 10 percent payout on high hand prizes.
▪ Mardi Gras Casino offers “Extra Green” on Tuesdays in April. The casino awards $1,000 hourly from 5-9 p.m.
