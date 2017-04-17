Chris Brown allegedly punches photographer at Tampa nightclub
Singer Chris Brown allegedly punched a photographer at the Aja Channelside nightclub in Tampa, Florida, in the early morning of April 17. Brown had been booked to appear at the club for an after party following his performance at Amalie Arena.
