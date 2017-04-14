Are you over ‘Moonlight’ yet? No? Good — because neither is Miami

If you’re from Miami, you can never get too much “Moonlight.”
And that’s a good thing. On April 22, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the Oscar-winning made-in-Miami drama by honoring director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who co-wrote the film, which also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (for Mahershala Ali).
The celebration starts at noon at an outdoor stage presentation with Jenkins and McCraney’s first joint public appearance since “Moonlight” — about a boy growing up gay and black in Liberty City — won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Calvin Hughes of WPLG Local 10 News will act as host, and there will be a special presentation by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.
Next up is a panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. in the Wendell Narcisse Performing Arts Theater, led by Jill Tracey, Host of HOT Talk on Cox Media Group Miami’s HOT 105, featuring cast members Jaden Piner, Tanisha Cidel and Sharif Earp. At 2 p.m., a free screening of “Moonlight” begins. To RSVP for the screening, click here.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, which also hosted an Oscar watch party, is at 6161 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami.
