Poker, casino night benefits Buoniconti Fund

A poker tournament and casino night to raise funds for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis is set for April 7 in Coral Gables.
The Buoniconti Fund: The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis conducts discovery and clinical investigations targeting spinal cord and brain injuries. In 1985, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti and Dr. Barth A. Green helped found The Miami Project after Buoniconti’s son, Marc, sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game.
Entry to the 7:30 p.m. poker tournament is $250. Prizes include a trip for two to the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta and a seven-day cruise. The $100 Panamera Party ticket covers entry for blackjack, roulette and craps to win prizes. The casino opens at 6:30 p.m.
The night also includes cocktails and food, a silent auction items and a pop-up version of Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour. Organizers also will roll out the new Porsche Panamera, and $1,000 will be donated to the Buoniconti Fund for each car sold.
The event is set for The Collection, a dealership for Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Aston Martin and Jaguar, located at 200 Bird Road. Call 888-782-6387 or visit thebuonicontifund.com/casino-2017.
Florida Derby
A party to benefit the Florida Thoroughbred Retirement and Adoptive Care program is part of Florida Derby week at Gulfstream Park. The event, at 9 p.m. Friday at the walking ring, includes entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Call 954-457-6186 or email jvitrella@gulfstreampark.com.
Live Racing Begins at noon Saturday (Florida Derby Day). Doors open at 9 a.m. for Ten Palms and Silks. Ten Palms will offer a buffet featuring fresh stone crabs. Tickets in Ten Palms are $325 and $275. Seats at the Fountain Club are $175 for the interior, $200 along the rail.
A barbecue buffet will be available at Sport of Kings beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $50. For reservations call 954-457-6201. Frankey’s Sports Bar opens at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet for $39 per person. Call 954-464-2333.
The Florida Derby “Divas and Dudes” Hat Contest will take place after the call to post for Race 8.
This week
▪ Miccosukee Resort & Gaming gives away a Cadillac at midnight Friday. For those who don’t want the ride, the alternate prize is $20,000 cash and a night at the hotel.
▪ Calder Casino gives away a Mustang at 10 p.m. Saturday. Slot players can entries into the drawing with every 10 points they earn, and the final preliminary drawing runs from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
▪ “The Lords of 52nd Street,” three members of Billie Joel’s original band, perform a free show at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hialeah Park. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the show, to be held at the Paddock Garden. Food trucks also are planned.
▪ Magic City slot players can win free play and other prizes via “Spin to Win.” Five patrons are chosen hourly from 4-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
▪ The Casino @ Dania Beach has expanded its instant win schedule. It’s now hourly from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Free play raffles are every two hours from 1-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. And, there’s this sentence, which I admit I thought I’d never write: Tennis star Serena Williams was at Dania’s Stage 954 Thursday night, to see Air Supply. A free show, Havana Broadway, is at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stage 954.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a Macy’s Gift Card Giveaway from Sunday. Players who earn 10 comp dollars playing slots from midnight to 7 p.m. will be eligible to receive a $25 Macy’s gift card. On Tuesday, players earning 10 comp dollars before 8 p.m. receive a bottle of Bacardi rum.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has an online giveaway for a “Live the Good Life Party” at 9 p.m. April 22. The event will feature a DJ set from rapper Lil Jon (“Turn Down for What”). Two winners will be chosen each week through April 17. Register at CasinoCoco.com.
▪ Mardi Gras has expanded the hours for its Wednesday Golden Jesters promotion. Now from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., patrons 55 and older are eligible to be picked to spin the prize wheel.
Twitter: @NickSortal
