A little tired, a little wet on Ultra’s last day

On the last day of the three-day Ultra Music Festival, revelers and vendors alike didn’t let another dose of rain get in the way of them having a good time.
Rob Scott, 22, who came from Atlanta to sell $4 ice pops from his King of Pops stand, said he was wet and tired, but got to “see it all” during the course of the festival.
“I’ve watched people dance in the rain,” he said. “I saw Jesus with an almost naked guy. And someone stole my chair on Friday. I’m pretty tired right now.”
While exhaustion was a general theme across the board from Ultra-devotees, that didn’t stop the the party.
“Our message was quite simple — dance to the music drug-free and have a safe event,” said Brian Andrews, a spokesman for the festival. “That message clearly resonated.”
Despite the festival’s past issues with crowd control, Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess said this year’s crowd at Bayfront Park was “fantastic.”
“The whole weekend has been great,” said Bess, who couldn’t release arrest numbers until Monday. “People are having a great time in the rain and in the sunshine.”
On Saturday, it was much of the same.
Andrews said partnerships with Miami police, Uber and Miami-Dade Transit have helped to keep things running smoothly. Drivers were rerouted around the festival — and will continue to be until Monday morning — and festival-goers were encouraged to use public transit and ride-share companies.
DJ Justin Oh, who came from Seoul, South Korea to perform, said even though he played Friday he stuck around through Sunday “because at the end of the day, I am a fan of dance music.”
“What I love about Ultra is that you see people from all over the world and everyone seems so happy to be there.”
Cayden Deong, 28, whose currently studying information technology as a part-time student in Canada, came with his friends for the change of scenery and weather.
“This is our break from the real world,” he said, as he rested under the shade of a palm tree Sunday. Deong commented on the attire of festival-goers.
“I guess people don’t wear much because of the temperature here in Miami,” he joked.
Among those who really got into the fashion: Amanda Little, 22, who wore a pink bra-like top with white fishnets.
“I love coming to these things because you get to dress up and get crazy with it,” said Little, a fashion and retail student at Ohio State University, who came with her boyfriend Tyler Sabres, 21. “You can become someone else.”
Comments