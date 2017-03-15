Entertainment

March 15, 2017 5:29 PM

He sold a lot of cars to build this Coral Gables mansion. Now it’s been sold for $44M

By JOSE LAMBIET

jose@gossipextra.com

Potamkin Automotive Group boss Alan Potamkin has just sold his extraordinary Coral Gables mansion for an extraordinary $44 million in what’s believed to be one of Miami-Dade County’s biggest real estate deals this year.

Potamkin originally wanted more: Last year, he asked for another $20 million.

But when the offers failed to come fast and furious, Potamkin split the 3.6-acre property roughly in half and relisted the house for $49 million with an option to buy the rest of the land.

And even if the $43.7 million he finally got March 9 wasn’t the full newest asking price, it wasn’t too shabby considering the car dealer bought the property for $2 million back in 1987.

Of course, he beautified the place. Potamkin built the nine-bedroom, 10-full-bathroom, five-half-bathroom, 20,862-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired estate with three levels of super luxurious living in 2000.

According to the description on real estate websites, the house offers a chef’s kitchen and a separate family kitchen. There’s a full-fledged art gallery, an elevator, “a his office/den and hers office/library,” two built-in saltwater aquariums and an aviary stocked with exotic birds.

There’s also a full gym, a boxing room, a massage room, a staff room and break room, a two-bedroom nanny’s suite, 1,500-bottle wine room, an office with its own bathroom and a 100-foot-long dock on the bay.

Potamkin, 68, is co-chair of the Miami-based auto group, one of the country’s largest with sales of $1.5 billion in more than 50 locations nationally.

As for the buyer, he’s hiding behind a corporate name registered in Delaware, One Casuarina LP.

Potamkin’s sale comes in the wake of his hush-hush purchase of a cliff-hanging crib on the famous Malibbu Road in Malibu this past summer for, according to records, $11.5 million.

When reached on his cellphone Wednesday, Potamkin politely but firmly said he’d “prefer” not to comment.

