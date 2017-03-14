Someone will win $1 million at Casino Miami

Casino Miami is marking its five-year anniversary with what is by far its biggest giveaway ever.
On April 8, someone will win $1 million.
The casino, which opened Jan. 21, 2012, started the new year with 100 straight days of giveaways, and included in that are drawing tickets for that $1 million.
Every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 8, 15 names will be drawn. (Quick math here: That means 30 names over 10 hours = 300 winners.) Those patrons will each play a kiosk game, which awards prizes — including one of $1 million cash.
Casino Miami is one of three racetrack casinos within 15 minutes of Miami International Airport. The casino, which also offers jai-alai, has gone through a bankruptcy, and earned $61 million in slot revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016. Rivals Magic City Casino garnered $83 million and Hialeah Park $68 million. The Casino Miami poker room closed in May 2016.
But Casino Miami is in the midst of a makeover, with a revamped entryway, modernized bathrooms and carpet, painted walls and improvements to their food and beverage operation.
“We’ve come a long way in five years here,” said Francesca Costa, the casino’s marketing manager.
Mardi Gras goes nautical
Mardi Gras Casino has a host of nautical-themed promotions in March.
From 5-9 p.m. contestants have a shot a $2,000 cash hourly. From 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays is “X Marks the Spot.” Four slot players will be selected and choose an envelope to win bonus play or a chance to reveal the hidden X to win up to $2,500. From 5-9 p.m. Thursdays is “Ships Ahoy,” where three winners compete to get to the ship and win a share of over $15,000 cash.
And from 6-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays is “Anchors Aweigh.” Two patrons compete to raise their anchor, and the first to the top wins a share of over $50,000 in cash.
Coming up
▪ Calder Casino is building up to an April 1 Mustang Giveaway. Slot players can entries into the drawing with every 10 points they earn. On Thursday, 10 points will get you five drawing entries. Qualifying entries for the Mustang are from 5-9 p.m. Saturdays in March.
▪ Magic City Casino offers a free show, “Ragdoll: A Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” at 7 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome. Then at 10 p.m. Saturday Tropikalia performs in another free show, but for those 21 and over. Tropikalia is Magic City’s new variety show with music, dancing and comedy similar to the Tropicana Nightclub in Havana, Cuba.
▪ New players’ club members at Gulfstream Park receive a scratch card worth up to $100 in free play when signing up on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in March.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a “$20,000 Frenzy” from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Five Seminole Wild Card players will win $500 free play every 30 minutes.
▪ Seminole Classic has a “$25,000 Free Play Giveaway” from 5-10 p.m. Monday. Two winners will be electronically selected every 15 minutes from 5 to 9:45 p.m. to receive $500 free play. One player will win a grand prize of $5,000 free play at 10 p.m.
▪ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has a $75,000 giveaway from 5-11 p.m. Friday. Eight winners every hour receive up to $10,000 cash or free slot play.
