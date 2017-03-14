Is your poetry really, really bad? Good. O, Miami wants you

O, Miami — one of South Florida’s favorite annual literary festivals — doesn’t officially start until April 1, but you need a head start if you want to be part of it.
Events run throughout April — National Poetry Month, of course — and O, Miami is looking for a few good women and men to participate in a variety of projects, including workshops, writing terrible poetry and — Googling? Yes, Googling.
Here are just a handful of events you can be part of (and there are many others, so check out the full schedule).
“Someday I’ll Love Myself”: A Workshop with Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib (April 2, The Betsy Hotel South Beach): He’ll teach you to write a love poem about yourself in this two-hour workshop. But space is limited so sign up soon (this goes for any and all O, Miami workshops).
Bad Poetry Slam (April 22, Artistic Vibes in Miami): Is your poetry lousy? Is it the worst poetry ever in the history of the English language? O, Miami will be the judge of that. Contact BadPoetrySlam@gmail.com with a summary of what and how you intend to perform, and you may get a spot on the evening’s roster. Deadline for submissions is March 31.
“View-Through” Google project: Artist Julia Weist and thousands of volunteers in South Florida are hoping to manipulate the Google search trend algorithm so that it prominently features poetry written by students in Miami’s detention facilities. Email info@viewthrough.miami to participate.
Want to know more? At 8 p.m. Wednesday, O, Miami is holding a Drinkformation session at The Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht location in downtown Miami.
