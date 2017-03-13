Two people bond as fascism looms

Miami New Drama continues its run of smart, relevant, and original plays with top notch talent with "A Special Day," an uplifting account of two people connecting as fascism darkens Europe. Based on the 1977 Oscar winning Ettore Scola film "Una Giornata Particolare," the play shows two neighbors, a frazzled housewife and mysterious bachelor, who bond on a spring day in 1938, as Hitler visits Rome and fellow fascist leader Mussolini.
Like "Terror," where a pilot goes on trial for shooting down a terrorist hijacked plane, and "A Golem in Havana," where a Jewish Holocaust escapees in Cuba struggle with hard choices as the Revolution takes over the island, "A Special Day," uses fictional drama to highlight current politics, with a sharp eye on what's relevant to the many Latin American communities in Miami who have fled war and authoritarianism. New Drama is presenting the work, which was created and produced by Mexican troupe Por Piedad Teatro and The Play Company.
"A Special Day" got strong reviews in a 2013 run in New York. The New York Times praised the "fast pace, crack timing and almost whimsical inventiveness," while the TheaterMania website called it "striking" and lauded the performances of its two actor/directors, Ana Graham and Antonio Vega, of Por Piedad. In the performance, the actors draw on the set, furnishing their world with sketched windows, furniture, and pets - using imagination to hold the threats around them at bay.
If you go
What: Miami New Drama presents "A Special Day"
When: 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; 8 p.m. March 23 to 25 and 3 p.m. March 26.
Where: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
Info: $25, miaminewdrama.org or colonymb.org/aspecialday
Comments