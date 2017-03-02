Second show by new Miami ballet troupe showcases local choreographers

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, the vibrant new contemporary ballet company headed by former Miami City Ballet stars Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, which had such an exciting debut last November, is back. The troupe will perform a slate of new dances in the intimate lab theater at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center this weekend. The program features pieces by three generations of Latin American dancer/choreographers, all brought to Miami by MCB.
The oldest of the trio is Yanis Pikieris, of Colombia, who with wife Marielena Mencia was half of MCB's first leading couple when the company launched in 1986. They subsequently left MCB, and Pikieris later co-founded and co-directed Maximum Dance Company, another contemporary troupe. (The couple now head the Miami Youth Ballet and the Mencia-Pikieris School of Dance in South Dade.) Pikieris will contribute two group pieces, "Concerto for Gamelan," with a Lou Harrison score, and "Zheng Concerto," with music by Chinese composer Tan Dun (who's done scores for hit films "Hero" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.")
Dimensions Dance Promo from Mr. J on Vimeo.
From Douglas Gawriljuk, a charismatic Brazilian dancer who was one of MCB's leading performers in the 90's, comes "Entre Dos," a pas de deux for Kronenberg and Guerra, a married couple whose onstage chemistry was a big part of their appeal, set to music by Bach. Finally, Ariel Rose, a current MCB corps dancer with Peruvian roots who's choreographed for a company showcase and been part of several prestigious choreography programs, has created the trio "Spheres."
Dimensions' dancers, who include a variety of impressive South Florida and Cuban talent, showed themselves to be passionate and engaging artists at the company's debut. Performances will also include a talk with the choreographers about what it's like to create a dance. So this will be a show that’s deep on community and showcasing local creativity.
If you go
What: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: SMDCAC, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay.
Info: $45, SMDCAC.org or 786-573-5300
