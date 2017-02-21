Mardi Gras Casino celebrates 10-year anniversary

Mardi Gras Casino celebrates its 10-year anniversary this weekend with giveaways and a concert.
Orleans, which had hits in the 1970s with “Still the One”, “Dance With Me” and “Love Takes Time,” will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, along with Gary Malcom Wright (“Dream Weaver”). Tickets are $20, $40 and $60 via MGFla.com.
Mardi Gras averages about $4 million per month in slot revenues, slightly ahead of Hallandale Beach rival Gulfstream Park, but well behind the Isle Casino and Racing in Pompano Beach and the four racinos in Miami-Dade. (The Native American casinos don’t have to reveal revenue figures, but experts say they dominate South Florida.)
“Given the conditions, I am happy with the numbers,” Mardi Gras President Dan Adkins said. “I’d love to see all the casinos do better, but we can’t do that when we’re beating each other’s brains in.”
Adkins would like the state to drop the requirement that his casino offer dog racing, and he would like to move Mardi Gras to west Broward, near Sawgrass Mills Mall.
This weekend, the casino will run a “Diamonds in the Sky Blinko” promotion from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Slot players whose names are drawn will drop three diamonds down the Blinko Board to win cash. (Notice that “Blinko” sounds very much like “Plinko” from “The Price is Right,” so you can figure out how this game works.)
Live entertainment, showgirls, strolling bands, psychics and stilt walkers also will traverse the property.
Charity poker Saturday
The inaugural Heavy Hitter Poker Tournament will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lago Mar Country Club, 500 NW 127th Ave., Plantation.
Tournament organizer Tim Nigro said the event is dedicated to his brother-in-law, Frank Watkins, who died from lymphoma in 2015 at age 47. Watkins played bass in heavy metal bands Obituary and Gorgoroth. Money will go to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, which funds research at the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Entry is $150 (with $100 rebuys) via bitly.com/2017poker or at the door. There is a 120-seat limit. Contact Nigro at 954-600-5764 or superiortree1@gmail.com.
Bachelor in Bimini
Those who viewed the ABC show “The Bachelor” on Feb. 13 got a glimpse of what Resorts World Bimini has been advertising the past couple of years: This particular episode was filmed entirely on the island just east of South Florida.
Viewers got a good look at the new Hilton hotel, which opened less than a year ago, as well as one of the resort’s elegant pools and some of the old town Bimini. But show producers steered clear of the casino, the main beach and the restaurants.
Still, Resorts World is playing off of the attention, offering packages called “The Reality Date,” “The Dream Date” and the “Love and Luxury Suite.” Go to RWBimini.com
Coming up
▪ Expose (“Come Go With Me,” “Point of No Return,” “Seasons Change”) and Sweet Sensation (“Hooked on You”) are booked for what is being billed as a “Freestyle Party” at 9 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino’s Stage 305. Tickets are $15.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has with it calls a “supercharged” version of its popular Hard Rockin’ Sevens promotion. Every seven minutes from 6 p.m. Friday to 12:04 a.m., the casino gives away $777 in free slot play. There also will be hourly free play winners of $1,780 each from 6 p.m. to midnight.
▪ The Casino @ Dania Beach is offering “Free Play Thursdays.” Players who accumulate 50 slot points are eligible for $25 in free play, given away ever two hours from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30.
▪ Seminole Classic has a $50,000 Cash and Free Play Giveaway from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Prizes range from $1,000 free play to $10,000 cash. From 2-7 p.m. Sunday, prizes range from $250 free play to $5,000 free play.
