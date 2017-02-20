Beware, President Trump: HBO star Bill Maher has your number at Fillmore date

If ever the former host of “Politically Incorrect” has had a bigger target and fodder for material than politically incorrect President Donald Trump, we can’t imagine who.
Former President George W. Bush? Nope. Not him. President Obama? Surely, you jest.
And now Maher, host of his popular Friday night HBO program “Real Time with Bill Maher,” brings his standup act back to the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on Aug. 5. We’re thinking President Trump might want to skip his routine South Florida visits that weekend.
Although we bet the author of “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass” might welcome the sparring partner on stage for his show on the Beach.
If you go
What: Comic and “Real Time” host Bill Maher performs
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: $59.50-$129.50
Information: LiveNation.com or 800-745-3000
