Charity poker tournament honors heavy metal bassist

Heavy metal and poker usually don’t go together, but friends of a bass player who died of cancer have arranged a charity poker tournament in his honor.
The inaugural Heavy Hitter Poker Tournament will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lago Mar Country Club, 500 NW 127th Ave., Plantation.
Tournament organizer Tim Nigro said the event is dedicated to his brother-in-law, Frank Watkins, who died from lymphoma in 2015 at age 47, leaving behind two sons and a wife.
Nigro said cancer treatments helped extend the life of Watkins, who played bass in heavy metal bands Obituary and Gorgoroth. Money will go to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, which funds research at the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. (A word on the tournament title: A “Heavy Hitter” in DCC lingo is a person who has raised $2,500 or more.)
Entry is $150 (with $100 rebuys) via bitly.com/2017poker or at the door. There is a 120-seat limit.
A minimum of $3,000 in prizes will be awarded. Sponsorships are $6,000 (or $500 for one table), $2,000 to $4,000 for opening hour food and beverage. Raffle prizes and swag bag items also are being sought. Contact Nigro at 954-600-5764 or superiortree1@gmail.com.
Beatles show
Bob Eubanks’ “Backstage with the Beatles” show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mardi Gras Casino.
The show promises previously unseen photos, and background stories about The Beatles from Eubanks, the only living person to have produced The Beatles concerts all three years they toured America. And, yes, this is the same Bob Eubanks that hosted “The Newlywed Game.” The story goes that Eubanks, a DJ and fledgling music promoter when The Beatles first hit the United States, mortgaged his house to put up the money for a Fab Four concert. The investment paid off.
The event is free for Krewe Club members, but don’t let that fake you out: At Mardi Gras, the Krewe Club is the player’s club; all you have to do is sign up and you are in.
Want to deal at WSOP?
For those wanting to be part of the World Series of Poker this year in Las Vegas — but lack the money to play — here’s another option: Go as a dealer.
The WSOP has partnered with South Florida resident Stacy Matuson for an online dealer training school. (Many WSOP events go beyond Texas Hold ’em, so even casino poker dealers need training.)
For more info go to WSOPDealerAcademy.com.
Coming up
▪ Insult comic Jeff Ross takes over Magic City Casino’s Stage 305 at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Ross, whom Magic City COO Scott Savin calls “the one-man verbal assault unit,” began season two of the show “Roast Battle” on Comedy Central last month. Tickets start at $30. VIP tables are available for $300 and include seating for four. New wave pop band The Romantics plays a free show at the casino at 8 p.m., from Sky 7-37 lounge.
▪ One very good poker hand could make you a lot of money Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The high hand every half hour from 2 p.m. to midnight pays $1,000 and the $1K payout rolls over if no one hits it.
▪ Hialeah Park also has big paydays on Monday. High hands are $1,000 every 30 minutes from noon to 9 p.m.
▪ Casino Miami catches up on Valentine’s Day with “Win a Chevy Silverado for your Sweetie.” Slot players have from now until the 11 p.m. Saturday drawing to earn entries.
▪ Calder Casino gives those over 55 a little love each Tuesday. Players’ club members who accrue 20 slot points receive $10 in free slot play.
▪ Gulfstream Park slot players who accrue 50 points Monday receive a scratch card with guaranteed free play of up to $2,000 from 9 a.m.
▪ Meanwhile, the $5 million-plus jackpot at the Seminole Hard Rock — linked to other Native American casinos — is no more. Someone at the jackpot hit at the Spa Casino in California on Saturday for $5,026,176.69. The machine has reset at $3 million.
