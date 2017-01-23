Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, together? On tour, anything’s possible

This concert pairing gives new meaning to Rod Stewart’s old album title, “Blondes Have More Fun.”
Stewart, the cheeky British rocker, and Cyndi Lauper, the Tony-winning New York pop star, team for an 18-city concert tour that opens July 6 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood.
Stewart, who famously played a playboy in his video for the 1978 smash, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and Lauper, the girl who just wanted to have fun, seem an odd pairing. In 1984, when Lauper had exploded with four Top 5 pop singles from her debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” and Stewart had fully entrenched himself in ’80s pop on his “Camouflage” release, we could see the pairing.
But since, Stewart slowly reclaimed some of his lost rock cred on his last two albums, “Time” and “Another Country” and did a joint tour a few years ago with fellow Hall of Fame rocker Stevie Nicks.
Lauper, meanwhile, conquered Broadway with her music for “Kinky Boots” and recently tried country music on her latest album, “Detour,” after flirting with electronic dance and blues tunes.
Still, both also went the standards route and, as anyone who caught Lauper’s opening sets on Cher’s Believe and Farewell Tours at the start of the Millennium can attest, Lauper can tear it up on stage on rock-edged material like “Money Changes Everything.”
Tickets, at $50-$255, go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales start Tuesday, Jan. 24, but those are no guarantee of better seats.
The tour, with Lauper opening, also plays cities including Tampa, Camden, Bethel, Rochester and Dallas.
