Poker taste changing? Try pineapple

It’s a poker variant more rooted in home games, but Crazy Pineapple is also starting to sprout in South Florida poker rooms.
Texas Hold ’em, where players each receive two cards face down, then bet as five community cards are dealt face up, dominates most poker rooms — and most televised poker events. Crazy Pineapple varies in that players receive three cards face-down, then discard one after the three-card flop is dealt.
Miccosukee Resort & Gaming has a Crazy Pineapple tournament at 7 p.m. Mondays and other card rooms, such as the Isle Casino and Racing in Pompano Beach, have cash games when there is enough interest. The Miccosukee game is marketed as a “free roll,” although players must pay $10 to the high hand jackpot – but have a chance to win that money back, and more. Players receive 2,500 chips and can buy 2,000 more for $5. (Yep, that inexpensive $15 total entry makes for a lot of re-buys.)
I played in a tournament earlier this month, and while I didn’t fare well, having three cards to use after seeing a flop certainly made for better hands. The math especially escalates in the player’s favor in having a situation to draw a straight or a flush.
Crazy Pineapple and its offshoots (Lazy Pineapple, regular Pineapple, etc.) have been around for more than a decade. (I could see where after a couple of beers it would be especially fun.) It’s just that we’re now in an era where Texas Hold ’em interest has leveled off, and it’s something different to play in card rooms now and then.
Seminole Classic upgrade
Seminole Classic Casino has added a new premium slot room and areas for baccarat and high-limit blackjack.
The casino also now features The Stage Bar, with live music Thursday through Sunday nights and a DJ on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The latest upgrades come two years after the opening of new food and beverage outlets there, and three years following a $25 million investment to improve air conditioning filtration and upgrade finishes throughout the casino.
A gated, VIP self-parking area has opened on the east side of the casino. There is still valet parking at the south entrance, along with 300 additional spaces for general parking.
Lucky Hearts poker
A Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino tournament in November set a record for most entries (5,018) but one over the weekend comes in at No. 2. A $360 buy-in “Ultimate Re-Entry” event drew 4,756 entrants. Players could enter any or all of 10 flights, held twice daily from Jan. 11-15.
The Seminole Hard Rock had guaranteed $500,000 in overall prize money, but entry fees soared past expectations and the prize pool surpassed $1.4 million. Players also received a $2,500 for each extra time they qualified for the final day. One player, Zachary Milchman of Hollywood, survived five of 10 flights, so he pocketed $10,000 in bonus money.
Coming up
▪ Hialeah Park continues its popular Saturday drawings. The prizes are $1,000 in free play hourly from 2-4 p.m., with $2,000 cash at 5 p.m. It’s back to $1,000 free play hourly from 9-11 p.m., then another $2,000 cash at midnight.
▪ Casino Miami is in the midst of “100 Days, 100 Ways” to mark its five-year anniversary. The casino gives away $2,500 daily, leading up to a $1 million drawing on April 8. Patrons can accrue drawing entries via casino play, food and beverage purchases and winning jai-alai tickets.
▪ Calder Casino offers “Friends With Benefits” in January. Slot players who help enroll a person into the casino’s player’s club program receive $10 free play, plus a free buffet. The new player will play Calder’s New Member Kiosk Game and win a minimum of $10 up to $1,000 free play.
▪ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino patrons who earn 10 comp dollars from midnight to 5 p.m. on Saturday will receive a Bodum three-piece coffee set. The set must be picked up between 2 and 6 p.m. in the ballroom.
▪ Mardi Gras Casino offers “Melt Away Progressive” from 3-9 p.m. Thursdays. Every 30 minutes one name will be drawn from the barrel to win cash. Prizes start at $250 and increase hourly, with the $2,500 top prize at 9 p.m.
▪ Like other racetrack casinos, the Casino @ Dania Beach has only electronic blackjack, but they’re making the most of it. Friday nights are “Blackjack Blitz.” From 8-11 p.m., any player who gets a blackjack on one of the virtual machines is placed into an 11 p.m. drawing. Those selected at that time play one hand of virtual blackjack for $200 (provided by the casino).
