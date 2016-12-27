New Year’s Eve options: Kansas, Chirino and car giveaways

There’s still time for gamblers to win their way into the black this year, or drive off with a smile on their face. Or if the gambling gods have been good to you in 2016, perhaps New Year’s Eve should be a night of music and food.
That’s pretty much the choice — music, cash, cars or dining — as the year winds down.
▪ MUSIC: Classic rock band Kansas “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind”) will perform at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Mardi Gras Casino. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $40 for preferred, $60 for VIP. Call 954-924-3200 or go to MardiGrasCasinoFL.com.
Meanwhile, Cuban singer Willy Chirino, who received a lifetime achievement award at the Latin Grammys in 2014, brings in the New Year at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. Doors open at 9 p.m. in the entertainment dome for the 11 p.m. show, which includes a balloon drop at midnight. General admission tickets are $50, with upgrades available. Go to Miccosukee.com.
▪ CASH: The money is flowing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino poker room on New Year’s Eve. From noon to 11:30 p.m., high hand payouts are $1,000, with rollovers (that means if no one wins for 30 minutes, $1,000 is added to the next prize). At midnight, the high hand pays $2,017.
And Gulfstream Park gives $100 in free slot play every 17 minutes from 9 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve. At 1 a.m., 17 patrons are chosen, each with the chance to win $1,000 in free play.
▪ CARS: Calder Casino gives away three cars this weekend, all Nissan Versas, at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Slot players who earn 10 points on any day are eligible for the drawing.
Casino Miami gives away a Chevy Cruze at 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (Technically, Saturday and Sunday.) Slot players can earn entries for the car drawings by playing frequently.
The Isle Casino in Pompano Beach is calling it their biggest giveaway of the year, and, yes, it’s pretty extravagant: The casino gives away a Jaguar XJ at 11 p.m. Friday. The casino has been choosing finalists for the drawing on Fridays and Saturdays this month, with the final one this Friday. (For those who don’t want the car, the cash option is $50,000.) On Saturday, the casino celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” (figuring that most people have somewhere else to go that night). The prizes are $217 in free slot play every 20 minutes from noon to 3:40 p.m., then $2,017 in free play at 4 p.m.
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek gives away a Maserati at 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Eight patrons each hour from 2 to 6 p.m. will be selected, and will win at least $1,000 in free play.
▪ DINING: NYY Steak at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will be open for dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, then from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch on New Year’s Day, as well as dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Call 954-935-6699. At Sorrisi, dinner specials will be served from 5-11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3-9 p.m. Jan. 1. Call 954-585-5379. Fresh Harvest will serve a New Year’s Eve brunch (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Each is $38 per person and $17 for children 10 and under. On New Year’s Day, a brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ($38 per person and $17 for children 10 and under).
Calder Casino has a prime rib buffet for $24.99 from 4-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Call 305-625-7227 for reservations.
3-card poker at Pompano
The Isle Casino in Pompano Beach has begun offering a new version of three-card poker, a card game that has prompted legal cases in Florida. A judge ruled just last month that such “designated player” games infringed on the tribe’s monopoly for blackjack and other house-banked card games. And because the state violated its agreement, the Seminole Tribe of Florida would no longer be required to pay about $250 million per year to the state.
But the Isle’s version has been tweaked so that state officials rule that it meets the definition of “poker” (player vs. player) instead of the game other Florida card rooms have offered, which has been determined to essentially pit players vs. the house.
The Isle game allows players to take turns as the banker, with the money they have placed on the table being the maximum they can lose. So if an opponent would hit, say, a straight flush, which might pay 40 to 1, the most they could win would be the amount that hand’s banker has in the game.
‘Jai 5’ at Dania
Keeping with the trend of offering gamblers a shot at a lot for a little, The Casino @ Dania Beach has a 50-cent “The Jai 5” for jai-alai games five through nine.
The payout to those who pick the winners in all five games is guaranteed to be at least $1,000. The wagering option begins Jan. 2.
NickSortal@BellSouth.net
