Fore! Cinderella story of the Caddyshack slot machine

Gambling might have been illegal at Bushwood, but you can get a slice of “Caddyshack” via a slot machine.
The Caddyshack slot machine, with clips and features based on the 1980 movie, is at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (and likely will be added at other casinos). Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield, Michael O’Keefe and Ted Knight are shown on the machine, based on one of the most quotable movies of all time.
As is the norm now with slots, the good stuff comes via bonus rounds — parts of the game that are an addition to just pushing the button.
In Caddyshack’s case, the bonuses include “The Best Game of My Life” (when Bishop Fred Pickering plays stellar golf only to miss a putt, curse God and get hit by lightning); “Cinderella Outta Nowhere” (Greenskeeper Murray whacks away at flowers with a golf club); and the “Na-Na-Na-Na” Bonus (with Chase knocking shots into the hole using all kinds of unorthodox strokes).
Seminole Coconut Creek also has rolled out a Willy Wonka slot, with characters from the 1971 movie. The slot has chocolates as the symbols, along with Willy Wonka, the Oompa Loompas and other characters.
Gulfstream racing resumes
Horse racing returns to Gulfstream Park at noon Saturday, after taking a break to run at Gulfstream West (formerly Calder Race Course).
There are giveaways almost every Saturday, and the inaugural Pegasus World Cup is set for Jan. 12. (That’s the one with 12 horses paying $1 million each, creating a $12 million purse. California Chrome, who won the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, is entered.)
The races will generally start at 12:35 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Meanwhile, Gulfstream will hold a “Post It to Win It” Instagram contest. Shoppers are invited to take a selfie at any of the home stores, art galleries or boutiques with an item they would like to win (such as an espresso maker, a tree full of ornaments, a new sofa). Participants must post the photo to Instagram by Dec. 23, mention the store and use the hashtag #WinItAtGulfstream for a chance to win. One winner will be selected each week. Follow on Instagram @ShopGulfstream.
$20K Rock Stars
If you’ve had a (very) good year at the casino, here’s a way to splurge: The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a “Rock Star NYE” hotel package for Dec. 30 and 31.
The price, coincidentally, is $20,017.
What do you get? Fillmore suite accommodations, two deluxe pool view rooms and four tickets to the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium – with VIP transportation and seats in the 50-yard line suite. There’s also a $1,000 credit to Kuro Japanese restaurant, a pool cabana with $250 food and beverage credit and a $500 Rock Spa credit.
Only two packages are available. Call 1-866-502-7529 by Dec. 15.
Or you can aim a little lower. The Seminole Hard Rock has “NYE 2017 Room Packages” starting at $2,017. Go to SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com.
This weekend
▪ Rock band Styx hits the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino @ Dania Beach. Styx formed in 1972, producing “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Babe” and “Lady.” The Magic City show is $30 ($500 for VIP tables of four), the Dania show is $50 ($600 for VIP tables). “Come Rock Away” VIP packages are $200 at Magic City, $225 at Dania Beach and include an up-close ticket, Styx tour shirt, poster, hat, button and tour laminate. Go to CasinoDaniaBeach.com, MagicCityCasino.com or call 844-234-SHOW.
▪ The 29th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run takes off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday from Mardi Gras Casino. More than 30,000 bikers are expected to take part. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and cost is $10 plus one unwrapped toy for riders, or $20 without a toy. The ride ends at Markham Park in Sunrise, where the Charlie Daniels Band will perform.
▪ High hands are really high from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Room. It’s $1,000 every 30 minutes, with rollovers. A quick note, though: They also had $1,000 high hands last weekend and the room was packed. So you might have to wait for a table.
▪ The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has $500 high hands every 20 minutes with rollovers from 6:20 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. and the same times Dec. 26 and 31.
▪ Hialeah Park doesn’t have a big monthly poker tournament booked for December – probably a good idea because of the holidays – but still has a $75 tournament that includes a free buffet at 6 p.m. Mondays. The event has a $5,000 guaranteed prize pool.
▪ Calder Casino gives away $5 in free play for every donation of $5 or more in toys. The offer runs through Dec. 18. Toys must be in new, unopened packages and if the donation is close to the $5 minimum, they suggest you bring the receipt.
