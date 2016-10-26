Bonnie Raitt loves her Fender Strat, but she’s a piano girl, too

1:38 How hearing loss affects 'Hamilton' music director Alex Lacamoire Pause

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:49 Families attend the annual Coconut Grove pumpkin patch

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate