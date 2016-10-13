Prelude to 'Hamilton'

A man at a Kanye West concert in Atlanta attempted to climb the singer's floating stage Monday night. West was in the middle of performing the song "Power" from his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" when the fan tried to pull himself on stage. The fan quickly lets go of the stage after the singer signaled for him to get down.
MDC Live Arts presents an inspired populist creation/demonstration with “Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam,” in which regular folks can join local artists in a citywide “musical” performance on a quintessential Miami issue — traffic — as jams hit their peak for Miami Art Week. Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2017 at various locations in Miami-Dade.
Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez, a former lead dancer with Miami City Ballet who had a stroke 3.5 years ago, and his mother Perla Rodriguez, a well-known former modern dancer from Cuba. Isanusi is choreographing a short piece for him and his mother to perform on a Sept 10 gala performance at Miami Dade County Auditorium. It will be the first time they dance together.
Miami rapper Rick Ross recalls being named to the All-Dade football team while playing football for Carol City Senior High School. Ross celebrated the 10th anniversary of his 'Port of Miami' album on August 30, 2016.
Cinema’s goth-quirk king has a new film, ”Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” out in September, and a recently self-published book of drawings titled ”The Napkin Art of Tim Burton.” He sketched his answers to our questions using pen, ink and watercolor.