Prelude to 'Hamilton'

Lin-Manuel Miranda, accompanied by composer Alex Lacamoire, perform at the White House an early version of what became the musical 'Hamilton.'

People

Concert-goer tries to climb Kanye West's floating stage

A man at a Kanye West concert in Atlanta attempted to climb the singer's floating stage Monday night. West was in the middle of performing the song "Power" from his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" when the fan tried to pull himself on stage. The fan quickly lets go of the stage after the singer signaled for him to get down.

Season of the Arts

MDC Live Arts brings 'Steve Parker's Traffic Jam' to Miami

MDC Live Arts presents an inspired populist creation/demonstration with “Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam,” in which regular folks can join local artists in a citywide “musical” performance on a quintessential Miami issue — traffic — as jams hit their peak for Miami Art Week. Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2017 at various locations in Miami-Dade.

People

Illustrated Interview with Tim Burton

Cinema’s goth-quirk king has a new film, ”Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” out in September, and a recently self-published book of drawings titled ”The Napkin Art of Tim Burton.” He sketched his answers to our questions using pen, ink and watercolor.

