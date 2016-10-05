Hurricane Matthew wipes out big-money ‘Call of Duty’ tournament in Orlando

A $100,000 ‘Call of Duty’ tournament which was scheduled to be held in Orlando this weekend at Universal Studios was canceled due to Hurricane Matthew.
According to the event’s initial plans, there were supposed to be 12 North American teams from the Call of Duty World League as well as 96 amateur teams competing in the popular video game for the big prize pool.
On Tuesday night, UMG sent out a release saying “regardless of the financial losses, which not hosting the event exposes us to, we felt the safety of our community was obviously far more important.
Due to the hurricane that is anticipated hit Florida this weekend, UMG Orlando has been cancelled.— UMG (@UMGEvents) October 4, 2016
Information:https://t.co/4zLjLMFIEW
“For UMG, the community comes first over everything.
“In due course we will be refunding all team passes and attendee passes.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Florida and all people impacted by this storm front, we hope you stay safe.”
Passes to enter the event went on sale in June for $299; spectactor passes at the Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Studios started at $49.99 with VIP passes listed for $149.99.
