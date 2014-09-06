Miami Herald Media Company
OUR MISSION: The most credible and dynamic source of news, information and innovative marketing solutions in our community.
- President and Publisher: Alexandra Villoch
- Executive Editor: Aminda "Mindy" Marqués Gonzalez
Major Milestones
- 1903: First edition published Sept. 15 as The Miami Evening Record
- 1910: Renamed The Miami Herald on Dec. 1
- 1937: Acquired by John S. and James L. Knight
- 1946: Launched international Clipper edition for Latin America, so named because it was shipped on Pan Am flying "clipper" seaplanes
- 1951: Won its first of 20 Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on organized crime in Miami
- 1974: Along with others in the Knight Newspapers group, merged with Ridder Publications to become Knight Ridder
- 2006: The largest paper acquired and retained by McClatchy Company when it bought Knight Ridder
- 2013: Headquarters moved to Doral
Newspaper at a glance
- Customers: Readers in South Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America; web visitors from around the globe.
- Circulation Area: Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties in South Florida.
- Market: The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale DMA makes up nearly a quarter (23%) of Florida's total population with 4.6 million residents and growing, with a projected population growth of 7% in the next five years. South Florida ranks as the 15th largest market in the United States. It boasts an affluent market with plenty of spending power, bringing in over $86 billion in annual retail sales. It is one of the most culturally diverse regions in the country, with a Hispanic composition (49%) that is nearly three times higher than the national average (18%). Currently, Miami-Dade County has 1.7 million Hispanics; Broward County, 524,200 Hispanics. The African-American population in South Florida makes up 20% of the total population. Currently, Miami-Dade County has 440,500 African-Americans; Broward County, 495,400 African-Americans. And the Caribbean population makes up 9% of South Florida, with 426,200.
Websites
- MiamiHerald.com: South Florida's source for the latest breaking local news, plus sports, weather, business, jobs, real estate, shopping, health, travel, entertainment and more.
- elNuevoHerald.com: The leading Spanish-language news website in the U.S., with comprehensive news coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Miami.com: Your insider guide to Miami and South Florida entertainment, including nightlife, restaurants, hotels, shopping, events, attractions and more. Write your own reviews or read ours. Search through thousands of listings.
- FlashbackMiami.com: Historic photos of Miami and South Florida. Every day is #TBT on this site!
Other ventures
- Marketing and events: Direct marketing initiatives including sub-Zip Code zoning; database marketing, printing and distribution and direct mail; events such as the Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards.
- Special publications: Niche, community and foreign-language publications, plus themed special sections such as Hurricane Preparation, Job Quest, Art Basel, Health.
- Custom publishing: HCP/Aboard Publishing creates award-winning hotel and in-flight magazines, tourism guides, coffee table books, marketing materials and websites.
- WLRN-Miami Herald News
Partnerships
Community Involvement
- Silver Knight Awards: Nationally recognized scholarship program for outstanding South Florida high school seniors, now in its 56th year.
- Miami Herald Charities Wishbook: 501-c3 non-profit organization that donates more than $600,000 to help people in need by granting special wishes each holiday season.
- Operation Helping Hands: Community partnership that assists our neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean in rebuilding in the aftermath of natural disasters.
- Miami Herald Spelling Bee: Annual competition for the best spellers in grades 5 through 8 from Miami-Dade and Broward county schools. Top two winners go on to compete in the National Spelling Bee.
- Athletic Awards: Annual event celebrating the athletic and academic achievements of exceptional high school athletes in Miami-Dade and Broward.
Suncoast EMMY® Awards
- 2014: The Day It Snowed In Miami (View film)
- 2011: Nou Bouke: Haiti’s Past, Present and Future
Pulitzer Prizes
- 2009: Breaking news photography, Patrick Farrell
- 2007: Local Reporting, Debbie Cenziper
- 2004: Commentary, Leonard Pitts Jr.
- 2001: Breaking news reporting, staff
- 1999: Investigative reporting, staff
- 1996: Editorial cartooning, Jim Morin
- 1993: Meritorious public service, staff
- 1993: Commentary, Liz Balmaseda
- 1991: Local spot news, staff
- 1988: Commentary, Dave Barry
- 1988: Feature photography, Michel duCille
- 1987: National reporting, staff
- 1986: Spot news photography, Michel duCille and Carol Guzy
- 1986: General reporting, Edna Buchanan
- 1983: Editorial writing, the editorial board
- 1981: International reporting, Shirley Christian
- 1980: Feature writing, Madeleine Blais
- 1976: General reporting, Gene Miller
- 1967: Special reporting, Gene Miller
- 1951: Meritorious public service, staff
About our community
At a Glance
- Location: Southern tip of Florida peninsula; 228 miles from Havana, Cuba; 105 miles from Freeport in the Bahamas; three hours to Key West; four hours from Orlando
- Market: A uniquely multicultural region with a large and diverse Hispanic population; hemispheric headquarters for major multinationals, international trade, banking, tourism; cruise capital of the world
- Transportation: Miami International Airport; Fort Lauderdale International Airport; Port of Miami; Port Everglades;
- Metrorail/Metromover mass transit; Tri-Rail
- Ethnic Makeup: In Miami-Ft. Lauderdale DMA: Non-Hispanic White, 27%; Non-Hispanic Black, 20%; Non-Hispanic Other, 4%; Hispanic, 49%. The Hispanic population is largely of Cuban, Caribbean and Latin American origin. Mexicans, who represent two-thirds of Hispanics in the U.S. (63%), make up just 4% of Hispanics in South Florida.
- Major Employers/Industries: Tourism; international trade and commerce; public schools; government; Publix, Baptist Health, University of Miami, Tenet Healthcare Corp., American Airlines, Winn-Dixie, American Express
- Major Retailers: Best Buy, Bloomingdale's, Brandsmart, Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom's, Sears
Facts and figures
- Population: 4.6 million in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties)
- Households: 1.7 million
- Percent projected household growth by 2020: 7%
- Average Household Income: $66,961
- Average Net Worth: $298,670
- Median Home Value: $219,299
Culture and Lifestyle
- Climate: Subtropical. Average temperature 76 degrees; average low 69 degrees; average high 83 degrees; average rainfall 58 inches
- Higher Learning: University of Miami; Florida International University; Nova Southeastern University; Miami Dade College; Florida Memorial College; Barry University; St. Thomas University; Miami International University of Art & Design; Broward College
- Culture: Spectrum of museums and galleries; opera, ballet and symphony companies. A new downtown performing arts complex.
- Sports: Florida Marlins (baseball); Miami Dolphins (football); Miami Heat (basketball); Florida Panthers (hockey); Miami FC (semi-pro soccer); University of Miami (Atlantic Coast Conference); Florida International and Florida Atlantic universities (Sun Belt Conference); Gulfstream Park and Calder Racetrack (horse racing); Homestead-Miami Speedway (NASCAR and Indy Car races); WGC-CA Championship and Honda Classic (golf); Sony Ericsson Open (tennis)
- Major Annual Events: Art Basel International Art Fair, Miami Film Festival, Miami Book Fair International, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Winterfest Boat Parade, Las Olas Arts Festival, Art Deco Weekend, Carnaval Miami/Calle Ocho
- Tourist Attractions: South Beach and other beaches; Little Havana; Florida Keys; Everglades; Zoo Miami; Seaquarium; Jungle Island; Vizcaya Palace and Gardens; Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden; Miami Science Museum
- Recreation: Year-round water sports; world-class fishing and diving; sailing; cruising; golf; hiking; biking; lounging
- Nightlife: Jazz, salsa and dance clubs; restaurants featuring Spanish, Colombian, Venezuelan, Brazilian and Argentine cuisine; South Beach; Coral Gables; Coconut Grove; Bayside; Las Olas Boulevard (Fort Lauderdale); Miccosukee Indian and Seminole hotel/casino complexes, Casinos and racetracks at Gulftream Park, The Isles Casino
- Claims to Fame: Art Deco; stone crabs; Cuban coffee; cruise capital of the world
- Famous Citizens:Boris Becker, David Caruso, Matt Damon, P. Diddy, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Andy Garcia, Alex Fernandez, Hulk Hogan, Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias, Juanes, Anna Kournikova, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Dan Marino, Ricky Martin, Rosie O'Donnell, Dwyane Wade, Donald Pliner, Iggy Pop, Janet Reno, Paulina Rubio
- Trivia: Birthplace of actor Sidney Poitier, lightning capital of the world
(Sources: Claritas, 2015)
