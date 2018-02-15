President Donald Trump tweeted about the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 15 injured, saying there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed.”
Trump says there were ‘so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed’

By Josh Magness

February 15, 2018 09:24 AM

President Donald Trump took to Twitter the day after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed at least 17 people and injured 15 more, saying there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed.”

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

One student told a reporter from WJXT that “everyone predicted” that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who police say carried out the deadly massacre, would be the one to shoot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Honestly, a lot of people were saying it was going to be him,” the student said. “All kids joked around like that, saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school.”

Some on Twitter didn’t like Trump’s tweet.

According to Buzzfeed, the FBI was warned about Cruz in September after he allegedly left a comment on YouTube that “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

The Miami Herald reported that Cruz had been expelled from the high school, where he had once brought bullets in a backpack.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who had him in class. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Broward County, Florida, Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday evening that “if you see something, say something.”

“If anybody has any indicator that someone’s going through a behavioral change,” he said, “or on their social media that there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms, or just videos or pictures that are just not right, please make sure law enforcement knows about it.”

That’s what one woman in Everett, Washington, did after she allegedly found concerning comments in her grandson’s journal. The woman called local law enforcement after finding comments like, “I’m preparing myself for the school shooting. I can’t wait. My aim has gotten much more accurate … I can’t wait to walk into that class and blow all those (expletive)s away,” in the journal.

The student, whom McClatchy has not named because he hasn’t been formally charged, was arrested Tuesday morning while at ACES High School, which police say he was planning to target.

