Coral Gables tops Southwest to win Turkey Bowl

Coral GAbles upends district-rival Miami Southwest 21-7 at Tropical Park on Nov. 3, 2016.
Aurelio Roman Special to the Miami Herald

Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau are investigating the robbery of a jewelry booth, Gold R Us, located inside the USA Flea Market on 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators say that on October 23, 2016, five armed men accosted staff at the jewelry booth. One of the men pointed a rifle at the victims, announced that it was a robbery, and told them to get on the ground. The other robbers used sledge hammers to smash the display cases and removed jewelry. One of them also fired his weapon at a display case. The subjects fled the scene in a waiting white minivan, taking an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. The minivan was last seen traveling east on NW 79 Street.

Guantánamo

Brig. Gen. Mark Martins Oct. 19. 2016

The chief war crimes prosecutor discusses his appointment of Army Maj. Michael Lebowitz and Department of Defense civilian Karen Hecker to investigate three cases' defense teams as Special Prosecutors. Source: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/488502/post-commissions-press-conference-us-v-al-nashiri-oct-17-19-2016

