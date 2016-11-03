President Obama makes passionate plea to vote in Miami

At a campaign stop for democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, President Obama made a passionate plea to Floridians to go out and vote.
Jose A. Iglesias Miami Herald

National

Video captures moment San Antonio bus crashes into house

San Antonio's public transportation system VIA released bus camera video from an accident that caused a bus to crash into a home on October 17. One camera angle shows a black truck being hit by the bus. The bus tried to avoid a collision with the vehicle but ended up colliding with the vehicle and then eventually crashing into the house.

National Politics

David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate at Dillard University

Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.

National

Video appears to show mysterious 'ice monster' in Alaska river

A video of an "Ice Monster" spotted in Fairbanks Alaska's Chena River has sparked imaginations on the internet. Some people are comparing it to Scottish legend, the Loch Ness Monster, while others are suggesting it is a "giant arctic crocodile". In the video, large chunks of ice can be seen moving together in a side-to-side motion. An employee of the Bureau of Land Management recorded the video. The video was sped up and music was added, but BLM insists the movement from the thing in the water hasn't been enhanced.

