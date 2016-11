An employee at the Ocean Surf Hotel was robbed by an armed thief on Sunday, who demanded that "Nobody move! Give me the money!" and took $600. Miami Beach police are looking for a tanned, white male in his late 20’s, approximately 5’6 tall with a medium build and black hair. He may have tattoos near his eyes and was wearing a dark hoodie. Anyone with information can call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.