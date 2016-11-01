President Clinton stumps for Hillary in Florida City

The free agent signings of Colton Sceviour and Jonathan Marchessault may have flown under the radar but the two have taken off in their first month with the Florida Panthers and currently lead the team in scoring.
The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released video that shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. In just one morning drive to Bluffton Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2015, Jackson stands or reaches across the aisle to touch the special-needs preschooler 46 times, video shows.
Video shows rescuers digging into the rubble to free a dog that emerged covered in dust and looking dazed but unharmed. The dog was buried alive after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Italy over the weekend.
A judge is ordering the city of Orlando to release audio recordings of the Pulse nightclub gunman talking to police dispatchers and negotiators. Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber on Monday ordered that calls made by shooter Omar Mateen during the June massacre be made public immediately.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."
U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Alex Goldfein, talks about performing an aerial demonstration above the Homestead Air Reserve Base on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. The demonstrations are in advance of this weekend's Wings Over Homestead air show.