President Clinton stumps for Hillary in Florida City

Former president Bill Clinton speaks at a campaign stop for wife and democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Florida City on Nov. 1, 2016.
Al Diaz Miami Herald

National

Bus monitor punches preschooler

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released video that shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. In just one morning drive to Bluffton Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2015, Jackson stands or reaches across the aisle to touch the special-needs preschooler 46 times, video shows.

Homepage

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."

Editor's Choice Videos