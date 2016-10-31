Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

Senator Marco Rubio casts an early ballot for the Nov. 8th election at the West Miami Community Center on Oct. 31, 2016.
C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Elections 2016

White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.

National

Video shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people, according to the New Orleans Advocate, which obtained the footage earlier this week. White, 63, died of a gunshot wound to the thigh the day after the March 20, 2015, attack, having refused medical treatment because of his religious beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.

People

Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

Arte Américas executive director Frank Delgado talks about the common thread that runs through all of us, and how the popular El Día de los Muertos altar to the late singer Prince can be seen as an example of how the traditional Mexican holiday crosses cultural boundaries.

Editor's Choice Videos