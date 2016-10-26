Burglars tip-toe around family as they sleep

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton enters to the cheers of the crowd as she holds a early voting rally at the Omni Auditorium on the Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek on Tuesday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.