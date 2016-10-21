Miami's Brightline train station begins to take form

Sloane Borr is pregnant and lives in the Zika zone in Miami. She wears a hazmat suit, beekeeper's hat, gloves and boots when she goes outside the house into her garden to keep herself and her baby Zika free.
Wednesday night's final face-off between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump appears to be historic in at least one measure: the first time presidential candidates didn't shake hands while sharing a debate stage.
A Granbury, Texas police officer performed CPR on a 3-year-old on October 12, 2016, saving the boy's life in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Dashcam video captured the moment Granbury police officer Chase Miller saved the toddler's life.
James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez rescued the eagle, placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida.