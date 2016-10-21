Miami's Brightline train station begins to take form

All Board Florida's bid to get high-speed trains from Miami to Orlando begins to take shape in downtown.
Jose A. Iglesias Miami Herald

Basketball

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.

Florida

FHP trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez rescued the eagle, placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida.

